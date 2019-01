Jan 3 (Reuters) - WENDEL:

* REG-WENDEL STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN STAHL BY ACQUIRING 4.8% OF THE CAPITAL FROM CLARIANT FOR €50 MILLION

* FOLLOWING THIS DEAL, WENDEL INCREASES ITS OWNERSHIP IN STAHL TO C. 67%

* TRANSACTION CONTRIBUTES POSITIVELY TO WENDEL'S VALUE CREATION