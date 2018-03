BRIEF-Wendel: FY Consolidated Net Income Group Share At EUR 200.0 ‍​Million

March 22 (Reuters) - Wendel:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 200.0 ‍​MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 366.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 8.33 ‍​BILLION VERSUS EUR 7.68 BILLION YEAR AGO

* NET ASSET VALUE AS OF DEC 31, 2017 OF EUR 176.4 PER SHARE

* FY NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EUR 505.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 516.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET ASSET VALUE AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 OF EUR 167.3 PER SHARE

* CONFIRMS 2017-2020 STRATEGIC GUIDANCE

* PROPOSES ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.65 PER SHARE, UP 12.8 PERCENT

* AT DEC 31, 2017 WENDEL HELD 40.6 PERCENT OF CAPITAL IN BUREAU VERITAS