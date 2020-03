March 18 (Reuters) -

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 399.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC NAV PER SHARE EUR 166.3, UP + 12,8 %

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.90 PER SHARE

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 8.56 BILLION VERSUS EUR 8.39 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE CONFIDENT IN THE ABILITY OF OUR TEAMS TO FACE THESE EXTRAORDINARY TIMES

