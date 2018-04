April 23 (Reuters) - WENDEL SE:

* REPAYMENT OF EUR 350 MILLION IN BOND DEBT ON APRIL 20, 2018

* GROSS DEBT REDUCED TO EUR 2,519 MILLION

* LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO OF 13.1% AS OF MARCH 7, 2018

* BOND INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCED TO €55 MILLION PER YEAR

* TAKING THIS REPAYMENT INTO ACCOUNT, IT HAS EUR 1.3 BILLION IN AVAILABLE CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)