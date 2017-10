BRIEF-Wendel to tender its 27.8 pct stake in exceet Group into ‍White Elephant's public takeover offer ​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - WENDEL:

* ‍WENDEL UNDERTOOK TO TENDER ITS 27.8% STAKE IN EXCEET GROUP SE INTO VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER​

* ‍SETTLEMENT OF THIS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED BY END OF YEAR​

* ‍WENDEL (THROUGH ITS AFFILIATE ORANJE NASSAU) UNDERTOOK VIS-A-VIS WHITE ELEPHANT TO TENDER ITS ENTIRE STAKE OF 5.7 MILLION EXCEET SHARES INTO OFFER​

* ‍WHITE ELEPHANT ANNOUNCED TODAY ITS INTENTION TO LAUNCH A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL CLASS A SHARES OF EXCEET GROUP SE​