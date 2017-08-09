FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wendy's Co reports Q2 loss per share $0.01
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wendy's Co reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wendys Co

* Wendy’s Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $320.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $301.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wendys Co sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $90 million​

* Qtrly North America same-restaurant sales increase 3.2%

* Wendys Co sees ‍ 2017 same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2 to 3 percent for North America system​

* Wendys Co sees 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.45 to $0.47​

* Wendys Co sees ‍ 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $404 to $410 million​

* Wendys Co sees ‍ 2017 company-operated restaurant margin of approximately 18.0 to 18.5 percent​

* Wendys Co - Company continues to expect to achieve global systemwide sales (in constant currency and excluding venezuela) of $12 billion by end of 2020

* Wendys Co - ‍“on track to achieve 2020 goals”​

* Wendys Co sees ‍2017 commodity cost inflation of approximately 3 to 4 percent compared to 2016​

* Wendys Co - Company is reiterating its 2017 net new unit growth expectations of approximately 1 percent in North America

* Wendys Co - Raising its 2017 international expectations of net new unit growth from approximately 12.5 percent to approximately 14 percent

* Wendys Co - ‍ Recognized costs totaling $17.2 million during Q2, which primarily included severance and related employee costs and share-based compensation

* Wendys Co - ‍Did not incur significant cash expenditures in Q2, but expects cash expenditures to begin in second half of 2017​

* Wendys Co-Due to Davco-NPC transactions, incurred total pre-tax loss of $43.1 million, net cash outflow, exclusive of franchise fees received,of $17.8 million in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.