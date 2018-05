BRIEF-Wendy's Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.11

May 8 (Reuters) - Wendys Co:

* NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q

* THE WENDY’S COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57

* QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $380.6 MILLION VERSUS $361.0 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MILLION FOR 2018

* SEES FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $220 TO $240 MILLION FOR 2018

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10, REVENUE VIEW $379.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DECLARATION OF REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 8.5 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: