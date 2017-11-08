FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 12:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Wendy's reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $308 million versus I/B/E/S view $311.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $0.43 to $0.45

* Qtrly ‍North America same-restaurant sales increase 2.0 percent

* Estimates hurricanes in U.S. negatively impacted North America system same-restaurant sales by approximately 30 to 40 basis-points in Q3​

* Sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $85 million​

* Company on track to achieve 2020 goals​

* Company continues to expect to achieve global systemwide sales (in constant currency and excluding Venezuela) of about $12 billion by end of 2020​

* Continues to expect to achieve by end of 2020 global restaurant count of about 7,500​

* During 2017, company now expects same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0 to 2.5 percent for North America system​

* During 2017, expects company-operated restaurant margin of approximately 17.5 to 18.0 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
