Oct 18(Reuters) - Suzhou MedicalSystem Technology Co Ltd

* Says its shareholder Weng Kang will transfer stake in the company to Yan Huanghong and will cut stake in the company to 14.9 percent from 24.4 percent (including direct stake and indirect stake)

* Says Yan Huanghong will increase stake in the company to 9.5 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/1WDzMS

