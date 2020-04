April 8 (Reuters) - Wentworth Resources PLC:

* 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS WILL NOW BE DELAYED AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED LATER THIS MONTH.

* BOARD EXPECTS FULL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 TO BE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS.

* OPERATIONS CONTINUE UNAFFECTED BY COVID -19

* REMAIN FULLY COMMITTED TO PREVIOUSLY INDICATED DIVIDEND POLICY.