March 26 (Reuters) - Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB666.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB415.4 MILLION

* FY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB49.071 MILLION VERSUS RMB 68.832 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF RMB0.15 PER SHARE​