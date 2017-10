Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co Ltd :

* Unit entered agreement with Sichuan Hongji & Chengdu Renyi to subscribe for Chengdu Renyi’s new shares to be issued

* Upon completion, company will indirectly hold as to approximately 41.67 percent equity interest in Chengdu Renyi

* Deal for RMB15 million Source text: (bit.ly/2vRu2KV) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)