April 19 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE BELGIUM COMM VA:

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 12.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-Q1 EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE FOR SHOPPING CENTRES AT 95.2 PERCENT VERSUS 94.9 PERCENT AT END DECEMBRE

* NET RESULT FROM CORE ACTIVITIES OF € 1.39 AS OF 31 MARCH 2018 (31 MARCH 2017: € 1.36)

* VALUE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO, INCLUDING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS OF € 877.3 MILLION (31 DECEMBER 2017: € 853.6 MILLION)