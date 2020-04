BRIEF-Wereldhave Cancels Final 2019 Dividend

April 24 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE NV:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 2019 CANCELLED

* GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTIES ON TIMING AND MAGNITUDE OF THIS EVENT, WERELDHAVE WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE ON EPRA EPS AND DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR 2020

* WE EXPECT THAT COVID-19 WILL ACCELERATE THE CHANGES IN RETAIL THAT WE ALREADY ADDRESSED IN OUR NEW STRATEGY - CEO

* WE EXPECT THAT PROCEEDS FROM PROPERTY DISPOSALS DURING THIS PERIOD WILL BE LIMITED AND HAVE TAKEN MEASURES TO MANAGE OUR LIQUIDITY - CEO

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 49.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE WILL HAVE TO START IMPLEMENTING PLANS ON LOW-COST BASIS AND POSTPONE LARGE INVESTMENTS, AS WE AIM TO KEEP OUR LOAN-TO-VALUE LOW - CEO

* Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 39.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EPRA EPS EUR 0.66 VERSUS EUR 0.70 YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CLEANING AND SURVEILLANCE EFFORTS HAVE INCREASED TO ENSURE SAFE VISITS TO OUR CENTERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LOCAL SHOPPING HAS BECOME MORE IMPORTANT, AND THIS IS OUR KEY MARKET SEGMENT