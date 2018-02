Feb 2 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE NV:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 84.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 120.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL 2017 OF € 3.08 (FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF € 0.77)‍​

* OUTLOOK 2018: EPS BETWEEN € 3.30 AND € 3.40

* DIVIDEND POLICY 2018 ONWARDS: 75%-85% OF EPS

* DIVIDEND FOR 2018 AT € 2.52 PER SHARE, € 0.63 PER QUARTER

* FY GROSS RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 223.4 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES A SLIGHT DECREASE OF THE DIRECT RESULT IN 2018

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 264.3‍ MILLION VERSUS EUR 268.1 MILLION YEAR AGO​

Source text for Eikon: