BRIEF-Wereldhave Provides Update On Coronavirus Impact On Its Business

March 16 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE NV:

* WERELDHAVE: UPDATE ON CORONA-VIRUS IMPACT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO MEASURE IMPACT THIS WILL HAVE ON COMPANY’S 2020 EPRA EPS

* SITUATION REGARDING OUTBREAK IN EUROPE OF COVID-19 (‘CORONA-VIRUS’) IS HAVING AN UNPRECEDENTED IMPACT ON BUSINESS IN OUR SHOPPING CENTERS

* IN ORDER TO SAFEGUARD COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY PROFILE, WERELDHAVE WILL POSTPONE ANY ADDITIONAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WHERE REALISTICALLY POSSIBLE

* OUR COVID-19 CRISIS TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SITUATION WHILE MAINTAINING BUSINESS CONTINUITY AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

* THESE CIRCUMSTANCES WILL NOT WAIVE ANY CONTRACTUAL RENTAL OBLIGATIONS UNLESS OTHERWISE DIRECTED BY LOCAL LAW OR REGULATIONS