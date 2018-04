April 20 (Reuters) - WERELDHAVE NV:

* REG-WERELDHAVE N.V.: TRADING UPDATE Q1 2018

* Q1 OCCUPANCY SHOPPING CENTRES STABLE AT 95.5%

* OUTLOOK RECONFIRMED: DIRECT RESULT FY 2018 AT EUR 3.30 - EUR 3.40 PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND FOR 2018 WILL BE AT A LEVEL OF EUR 2.52

* GROSS RENTAL INCOME FOR Q1 OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO EUR 55.4M, WHICH IS 3% BELOW Q1 2017

* Q1 TOTAL PORTFOLIO EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE 95.3 PERCENT VERSUS 95.1 PERCENT YEAR AGO