May 6 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV:

* HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH DE KOOPMAN FOR THE FORMER HUDSON’S BAY PROPERTY IN TILBURG

* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL REDUCE THEIR BASE SALARY BY 15% FOR A PERIOD OF THREE MONTHS

DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, STATUTORY MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS DECIDED TO FURTHER ALIGN THEMSELVES WITH ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND TENANTS