March 26 (Reuters) - Werner Enterprises Inc:

* WERNER ENTERPRISES INC SAYS REEVALUATING GUIDANCE METRICS PROVIDED IN FEB AS PREPARE FOR Q1 EARNINGS RELEASE OF APRIL 28

* WERNER ENTERPRISES - AS OF MARCH 26 LIQUIDITY WAS $341 MILLION