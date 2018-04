April 19 (Reuters) - Werner Enterprises Inc:

* WERNER ENTERPRISES REPORTS IMPROVED FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES AND EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MILLION VERSUS $501.2 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $554.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “WE EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $300 MILLION TO $350 MILLION” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: