BRIEF-Werner Says A Harris County Jury Rendered Adverse Verdict Against Co

May 18 (Reuters) - Werner Enterprises Inc:

* SAYS ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE

* SAYS COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY

* SAYS COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT

* SAYS HARRIS COUNTY JURY AWARDED GROSS VERDICT OF ABOUT $89.7 MILLION TO FAMILY

* SAYS AS A RESULT OF JURY VERDICT, CO INTENDS TO ACCRUE $10 MILLION LIABILITY IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DURING Q2 2018