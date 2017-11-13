FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WesBanco Inc announces plan of merger with First Sentry Bancshares
November 13, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-WesBanco Inc announces plan of merger with First Sentry Bancshares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - First Sentry Bancshares Inc

* WesBanco, Inc. announces agreement and plan of merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc.

* WesBanco-‍First Sentry shareholders to receive 1.5869 shares of co’s common stock for each share of First Sentry for total value of about $64.00/share​

* WesBanco Inc - ‍excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction should be approximately 2.2% accretive to 2018 earnings​

* WesBanco Inc - ‍excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction should be 3.3% accretive to 2019 earnings.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
