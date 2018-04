BRIEF-Wesbanco Inc To Merge With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation

April 19 (Reuters) - Farmers Capital Bank Corp:

* WESBANCO, INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORPORATION

* WESBANCO INC - DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MILLION

* WESBANCO INC - EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

* WESBANCO INC - FARMERS SHAREHOLDERS TO BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 1.053 SHARES OF CO’S STOCK & CASH OF $5/SHARE FOR EACH SHARE OF FARMERS STOCK

* WESBANCO INC - MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION

* WESBANCO INC - UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, WESBANCO WILL ADD ONE FARMERS DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* WESBANCO INC - EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020

* WESBANCO - ALL DIRECTORS, SOME EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF FARMERS ENTERED INTO VOTING AGREEMENTS WITH CO TO VOTE CERTAIN-OWNED SHARES IN FAVOR OF DEAL

* WESBANCO INC - DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP

* WESBANCO INC - WILL EXCHANGE A COMBINATION OF ITS COMMON STOCK AND CASH FOR FARMERS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: