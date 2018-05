May 3 (Reuters) - Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc:

* WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC - WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MILLION

* WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC - WESCO 2020 PRE-TAX BENEFITS REALIZATION IS EXPECTED TO START IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2019

* WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD