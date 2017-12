BRIEF-Wesco International Renews Share Repurchase Program, Provides 2018 Outlook

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wesco International Inc:

* WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. REAFFIRMS 2017 OUTLOOK, RENEWS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2017 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 3 TO 6%

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.05 TO $4.55

* - EXPECT FAVORABLE CONDITIONS AND POSITIVE GROWTH IN END MARKETS TO CONTINUE IN 2018

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF AT LEAST 90% OF NET INCOME

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.31, REVENUE VIEW $7.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.87, REVENUE VIEW $7.60 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WESCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $300 MILLION OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

* WESCO - “WELL-POSITIONED TO BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM PROPOSALS NOW BEING CONSIDERED BY CONGRESS”

* WESCO - POTENTIAL BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM PROPOSALS NOT REFLECTED IN CO‘S OUTLOOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: