April 21 (Reuters) - Wescoal Holdings Ltd:

* WESCOAL RECEIVES ‘FORCE MAJEURE’ NOTIFICATION FROM ESKOM

* ESKOM SERVED WESCOAL WITH LETTERS CALLING FORCE MAJEURE ON COAL SUPPLY AGREEMENTS IN PLACE FOR SUPPLY OF COAL TO THEIR POWER STATIONS

* INDICATIONS AND EXTENT OF REDUCED COAL OFFTAKE BY ESKOM ARE AS YET UNQUANTIFIABLE

* POTENTIAL IMPACT ON WESCOAL CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED UNTIL DISCUSSIONS WITH ESKOM HAVE BEEN CONCLUDED.