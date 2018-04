April 11 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd:

* WESDOME ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION RESULTS; 17,949 OUNCES OF GOLD PRODUCED

* COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE STANDS AT 62,000 - 68,000 OUNCES OF GOLD

* WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD QTRLY REVENUE FROM GOLD SALES OF $26.2 MILLION VERSUS $20.1 MILLION