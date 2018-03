BRIEF-Wesfarmers Intends To Demerge Coles Division

March 16 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO DEMERGE ITS COLES DIVISION, SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER AND OTHER APPROVALS​

* ‍STEVEN CAIN WILL BE NEXT MANAGING DIRECTOR OF COLES SUCCEEDING JOHN DURKAN​

* ‍IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT PROPOSED DEMERGER WOULD CREATE A NEW TOP 30 COMPANY LISTED ON AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE​

* PROPOSES TO RETAIN A MINORITY OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF UP TO 20 PER CENT IN COLES FOLLOWING DEMERGER

* PROPOSES TO RETAIN A SUBSTANTIAL OWNERSHIP STAKE IN FLYBUYS

* IF APPROVED, DEMERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN FY19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: