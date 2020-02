BRIEF-Wesfarmers Posts H1 Profit After Tax Attributable From Cont Ops Of $1,127 Mln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd:

* H1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 6.0% TO $15,249 MILLION

* H1 PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 4.4% TO $1,127 MILLION

* DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND 75 CENTS PER SHARE

* GROUP’S OPERATING DIVISIONS ARE ASSESSING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, INCLUDING IMPACT ON SUPPLIER OPERATIONS IN AFFECTED REGIONS

* AT THIS STAGE, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK NOT HAD SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESSES BUT SITUATION IS BEING MONITORED CLOSELY

* FOR BUNNINGS, MODERATED TRADING CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN H2 AS CUSTOMERS LIKELY TO REMAIN CAUTIOUS DUE TO WEATHER EVENTS & BUSHFIRES

* TARGET’S TRADING RESULTS ARE UNLIKELY TO IMPROVE MATERIALLY IN NEAR TERM

* KMART GROUP IS CLOSELY MONITORING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

* FOR OFFICEWORKS, EARNINGS GROWTH IN H2 WILL BE MODERATED BY CONTINUED INVESTMENT IN PRICE, TEAM AND TECHNOLOGY