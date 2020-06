BRIEF-Wesfarmers Says Financial Year To Date Total Online Sales Across Group Increased 60%

June 9 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd:

* ON A FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE BASIS, TOTAL ONLINE SALES ACROSS GROUP INCREASED 60 PER CENT TO $1.4 BILLION

* IN CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE, RETAIL BUSINESSES DELIVERED TOTAL ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 89 PERCENT

* BUNNINGS WILL INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $70 MILLION IN FY20

* IN RECENT WEEKS, SALES MOMENTUM IN KMART AND TARGET HAS IMPROVED

* BUNNINGS TOTAL SALES GROWTH 2H20 TO DATE 19.2%

* IN KMART, SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN HOME AND LIVING RANGES RESULTED IN SOME AVAILABILITY ISSUES IN RECENT WEEKS

* IN KMART, SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN HIGH-DEMAND CATEGORIES EXPECTED TO IMPACT SALES IN JUNE

* EARNINGS GROWTH IN H2 EXPECTED TO BE MODERATED BY CHANGES IN SALES MIX, CONTINUED INVESTMENT

* ADDITIONAL OPERATING COSTS FROM COVID-19, TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF NZ STORES TO HIT KMART EARNINGS IN 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* AFTER EASING OF TRADING RESTRICTIONS IN NZ & NORTH-WESTERN TASMANIA, RETAIL NETWORKS RETURNED TO FULL OPERATION

* BUNNINGS INVESTED ABOUT $20 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL CLEANING, SECURITY, PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 OVER LAST 3 MONTHS

* UNCERTAIN IF HIGHER LEVELS OF SALES GROWTH WILL CONTINUE FOR REMAINDER OF CALENDAR YEAR