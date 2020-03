March 25 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd:

* CONFIRMS THAT GROUP WILL PAY ITS PREVIOUSLY DECLARED FULLY-FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND

* KMART’S 25 NEW ZEALAND STORES WILL BE CLOSED

* CONFIRMS GROUP WILL PAY ITS PREVIOUSLY DECLARED FULLY-FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER SHARE ON 31 MARCH

* INDUSTRIAL AND SAFETY BUSINESSES IN NEW ZEALAND CURRENTLY WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT TO CONFIRM THAT OPERATIONS CAN CONTINUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)