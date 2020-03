BRIEF-Wesfarmers Says Unable To Provide Estimate Of Impact Of COVID-19 On FY Results

March 20 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd:

* NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE AN ESTIMATE OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON WESFARMERS’ FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS.

* HAS IN RECENT DAYS BEEN WEAKNESS IN SALES OF DISCRETIONARY PRODUCTS SUCH AS APPAREL, PARTICULARLY IN TARGET

* WEAKNESS IN SALES OF DISCRETIONARY PRODUCTS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AND REPRESENTS A RISK TO OUTLOOK FOR RETAIL SALES ACROSS GROUP

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON RETAIL TRADING PERFORMANCE