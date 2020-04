BRIEF-Wesfarmers Says While Kmart Remains Profitable, Target Earnings Have Decreased Significantly

April 28 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd:

* WHILE KMART REMAINS PROFITABLE, TARGET EARNINGS HAVE DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY

* OVER LAST 2 MONTHS, BUNNINGS & OFFICEWORKS EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DEMAND GROWTH

* EXTENDED ITS AVAILABLE COMMITTED DEBT FACILITIES BY ABOUT $2.0 BILLION TO ABOUT $5.3 BILLION

* SUSTAINED DECLINE IN SALES MOMENTUM WILL MATERIALLY IMPACT PROFITABILITY OF KMART, TARGET

* ACCELERATED ITS PLANS TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF TARGET

* IN KMART & TARGET, SALES GROWTH IN Q3 BROADLY IN LINE WITH LEVELS ACHIEVED IN FIRST HALF OF FY

* IN RECENT WEEKS, IN-STORE SALES MOMENTUM HAS MODERATED IN KMART AND HAS DECLINED SIGNIFICANTLY IN TARGET

* PLANS INCLUDE REVIEW OF ACTIONS TO IMPROVE SHAREHOLDER RETURNS, ASSESSMENT OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR “COMMERCIALLY VIABLE” TARGET

* IN RECENT WEEKS, RETAIL BUSINESSES MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN FURTHER ENHANCING RESPECTIVE DIGITAL OFFERS

* IN NEW ZEALAND, KMART & SOME BUNNINGS STORES REMAIN CLOSED