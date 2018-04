April 20 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE WESSANEN NV:

* REG-WESSANEN TRADING UPDATE Q1 2018: CONTINUOUS BRAND GROWTH DESPITE STRONG PRIOR YEAR COMPARISON; GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED

* Q1 EBITE OF EUR 16.7 MILLION, EQUAL TO 10% OF REVENUE

* “WE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT 2018 WILL BE A SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR US”

* IN Q1 REVENUE INCREASED BY 1.4% TO EUR 166.7 MILLION

* DEPRECIATION OF BRITISH POUND CONTRIBUTED (0.3)% IN Q1