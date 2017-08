BRIEF-Wessanen ‍Q2 profit misses consensus

July 25 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE WESSANEN NV:

* ‍EBITE INCREASES BY 22.4% TO EUR 30.6 MILLION FOR H1 (Q2: EUR 11.6 MILLION)​

* Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 160.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 163 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 7.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.4 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* WESSANEN - ‍TURN-AROUND OF GERMANY BUSINESS IS ON TRACK​

* REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT 2017 WILL BE YET ANOTHER YEAR OF HEALTHY, SUSTAINABLE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH ‍​

* FOR FY17 WE EXPECT EBITE % OF REVENUE TO BE ABOVE 8% FOR THE FULL YEAR

* FOR FY17 NET FINANCING COSTS AROUND €2.0-2.5 MILLION

* FOR FY17 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES €13-15 MILLION

* FOR FY17 EXPECTS DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION €9-10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)