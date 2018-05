May 3 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc:

* WEST ANNOUNCES THIRD-QUARTER DIVIDEND, INCREASE TO FOURTH-QUARTER DIVIDEND AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

* WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES - BOARD APPROVED Q4 DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHARE, UP 7.1% OVER $0.14 PER SHARE DECLARED FOR EACH OF FOUR PRECEDING QUARTERS