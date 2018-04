BRIEF-West Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.58

April 26 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc :

* WEST ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BILLION TO $1.73 BILLION

* Q1 SALES $415.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $404.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.82, REVENUE VIEW $1.72 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MILLION

* WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES - CUMULATIVE EFFECT OF NEW ACCOUNTING RULES HAD IMMATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT TO Q1 2018 NET SALES OF $3 MILLION