April 27 (Reuters) - West Bancorporation Inc:

* WEST BANCORPORATION SAYS ON APRIL 26, BOARD ACCEPTED DAVID MILLIGAN’S REQUEST TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF CO - SEC FILING

* WEST BANCORPORATION INC - JAMES W. NOYCE WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN