April 26 (Reuters) - West Bancorporation Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $15.4 MILLION VERSUS $14.4 MILLION

* WEST BANCORPORATION - Q1 NET INCOME POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN FEDERAL CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE AS RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017