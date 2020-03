BRIEF-West Fraser Announces Covid-19 Pandemic Response Plan

March 19 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd:

* WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE PLAN

* WEST FRASER TIMBER - EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, LUMBER PRODUCTION TO BE REDUCED AT WESTERN CANADA SAWMILLS BY ABOUT 18% OR 12 MILLION BOARD FEET/WEEK

* LUMBER PRODUCTION AT CO’S U.S. SOUTH SAWMILLS WILL BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 24% OR 15 MILLION BOARD FEET PER WEEK

* TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO STAY IN PLACE UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 6.

* WEST FRASER TIMBER - EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, PLYWOOD PRODUCTION TO BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED AT COMPANY’S QUESNEL PLYWOOD FACILITY UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 6

* WEST FRASER TIMBER- PLYWOOD PRODUCTION’S TEMPORARY SUSPENSION WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S PLYWOOD PRODUCTION BY 5,000 MSF PER WEEK.

* WEST FRASER-SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE SHUT FOR CO’S JOINTLY-OWNED CARIBOO PULP & PAPER MILL IN QUESNEL,BC DEFERRED DUE TO RISK STEMMING FROM COVID-19

* WEST FRASER - ACTIONS UNDERWAY TO REDUCE PLANNED CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2020 BY $75 MILLION THROUGH DELAY,DEFERRAL OF PROJECTS THAT HADN'T YET STARTED