FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

* West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Deal for ‍approximately $430 million​

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - ‍Intends to finance acquisition with cash on hand, available lines of credit​

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Also ‍intends to finance acquisition with new five-year $200 million credit facility​

* West Fraser Timber - ‍Annual synergies of approximately $10 million are anticipated to be achieved within three years as a result of this transaction​

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - ‍To acquire operations of Gilman Companies from Howard Gilman Foundation and other shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.