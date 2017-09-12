BRIEF-West Fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Sept 12 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

* West Fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* West Fraser Timber Co says proceeding with renewal of normal course issuer bid for up to 3.8 million shares

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd says ‍ normal course issuer bid to commence on September 19, 2017​

* West Fraser Timber Co - Renewed normal course issuer bid will terminate on September 18, 2018 or earlier if number of shares sought have been purchased​