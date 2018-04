BRIEF-West Fraser Timber Co Reports Q1 EPS Of C$2.53

April 25 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.53

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SALES $1,364 MILLION VERSUS $1,189 MILLION

* IN Q1, RESULTS WERE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY TRANSPORTATION SERVICE DISRUPTIONS

* WEST FRASER - UNCERTAIN WHEN BACKLOG OF SHIPMENTS WILL BE CLEARED AND WILL LIKELY INCUR ADDITIONAL STORAGE, FREIGHT AND OTHER DISTRIBUTION COSTS

* PULP MILLS DO NOT HAVE ANY SCHEDULED MAJOR MAINTENANCE SHUTDOWNS DURING BALANCE OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW C$1.47 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)