Feb 14 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd:

* WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES 2017 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.58

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.66

* QTRLY ‍SALES OF $1.376 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF $269 MILLION OR 24% FROM Q4 OF 2016​

* DECLARED DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHARE ON COMMON SHARES & CLASS B COMMON SHARE, REPRESENTING INCREASE OF $0.04/SHARE