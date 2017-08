BRIEF-West Fraser Timber reports qtrly basic earnings per share $1.86

July 20 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

* West Fraser announces second quarter results

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $1.86

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $2.23

* West fraser timber co ltd qtrly sales $1,322 million versus $1,111 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.83, revenue view C$1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* West Fraser Timber - Have temporarily suspended operations in 100 mile house, Williams Lake, chasm due to number of wildfires in interior region of British Columbia

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - U.S. Department of Commerce's preliminary review resulted in an expense of $34 million for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: