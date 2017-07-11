FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 1:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

* West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region.

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - has temporarily suspended operations in 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm

* Says fire situation in interior of british columbia is volatile and situation is evolving

* West Fraser Timber - in case of our100 mile house mill, staff and community have been evacuated to comply with evacuation orders in surrounding areas

* West Fraser Timber - west fraser is uncertain how long our 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm operations will be suspended

* West Fraser Timber - unable to assess the impact on lumber and plywood production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.