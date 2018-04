April 19 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd:

* WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD - TED SERAPHIM’S PLAN TO RETIRE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT END OF Q2 OF 2019

* WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD - RAY FERRIS WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UPON SERAPHIM’S RETIREMENT NEXT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: