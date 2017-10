Oct 5 (Reuters) - West High Yield Why Resources Ltd:

* West High Yield reaches agreement to sell mining assets for $750 million USD

* ‍After deal close, expected that co will distribute vast majority of proceeds from sale to its shareholders

* Signed agreement to sell 100 pct of its right, title, interest in Record Ridge South, Midnight, O.K. Mineral properties to Gryphon Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: