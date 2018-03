March 13 (Reuters) - West Kirkland Mining Inc:

* WEST KIRKLAND ANNOUNCES A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR $1,374,000

* ‍AGREED TO ISSUE AN AGGREGATE OF 22,900,000 COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF $0.06 /SHARE FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1,374,000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: