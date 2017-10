Aug 7 (Reuters) - West Marine Inc

* West Marine reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 revenue fell 1.7 percent to $247.2 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* West Marine Inc - inventory at end of Q2 was $243.4 million, down $10.2 million compared to same period in 2016